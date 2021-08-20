Paramount (PGRE) gains 1.39% to Close at $8.77 on August 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PGRE - Market Data & News Trade

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) shares gained 1.39%, or $0.12 per share, to close Thursday at $8.77. After opening the day at $8.62, shares of Paramount fluctuated between $8.77 and $8.52. 1,896,817 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,517,254. Thursday's activity brought Paramount’s market cap to $1,920,287,970.

Paramount is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Paramount Group Inc

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

