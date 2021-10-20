Paramount (PGRE) falls 1.29% on Moderate Volume October 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PGRE - Market Data & News Trade

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) shares fell 1.29%, or $0.12 per share, to close Tuesday at $9.19. After opening the day at $9.37, shares of Paramount fluctuated between $9.41 and $9.15. 1,072,060 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,579,598. Tuesday's activity brought Paramount’s market cap to $2,012,251,590.

Paramount is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Paramount Group Inc

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

