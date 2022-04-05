Paramount (PGRE) Climbs in Pre-Market Trading for April 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PGRE - Market Data & News Trade

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) is active in pre-market trading today, April 5, with shares climbing 2.65% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 31.99% year-to-date while moving 0.16% gains over the last 5 days.

About Paramount Group Inc

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

