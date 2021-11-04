Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG) falls 3.61% to Close at $0.80 on November 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PZG - Market Data & News

Today, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp Inc’s (NYSE: PZG) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 3.61% decrease. Paramount Gold Nevada opened at $0.83 before trading between $0.83 and $0.80 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Paramount Gold Nevada’s market cap fall to $32,420,121 on 95,453 shares -above their 30-day average of 65,964.

About Paramount Gold Nevada Corp

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is a U.S. based precious metals exploration and development company. Paramount's strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering into joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account. Paramount owns 100% of the Grassy Mountain Gold Project which consists of approximately 8,200 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. The Grassy Mountain Gold Project contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a positive Feasibility Study have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished. Paramount owns a 100% interest in the Sleeper Gold Project located in Northern Nevada, the world's premier mining jurisdiction. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,322 unpatented mining claims (approximately 60 square miles or 15,500 hectares). The Sleeper gold project is host to a large gold deposit (over 4 million ounces of mineralized material) and the Company has completed and released a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

