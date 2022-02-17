Par (PAR) falls 5.63% in Light Trading on February 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PAR - Market Data & News Trade

Par Technology Corp. (NYSE: PAR) shares fell 5.63%, or $2.5 per share, to close Thursday at $41.87. After opening the day at $43.81, shares of Par fluctuated between $44.20 and $41.77. 445,009 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 563,429. Thursday's activity brought Par’s market cap to $1,124,826,706.

Par is headquartered in New Hartford, New York..

About Par Technology Corp.

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech's Brink POS® integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual and table service restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world's leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology's Government segment is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various other federal agencies.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

