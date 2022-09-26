Par Pacific (PARR) Falls 10.68% on September 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PARR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) moved 10.68% Monday.

As of 19:00:00 est, Par Pacific sits at $0.00 and dropped $1.77 so far today.

Par Pacific has moved 22.92% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 10.25% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-11-02.

About Par Pacific Holdings Inc

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure, and retail businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems, and 33 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado.

