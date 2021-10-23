Par Pacific (PARR) falls 0.97% to Close at $16.39 on October 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PARR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Par Pacific Holdings Inc Inc’s (NYSE: PARR) stock fell $0.16, accounting for a 0.97% decrease. Par Pacific opened at $16.60 before trading between $16.60 and $15.98 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Par Pacific’s market cap fall to $987,132,872 on 173,714 shares -below their 30-day average of 262,502.

Par Pacific employs around 863 people with a head office in Houston, Texas.

About Par Pacific Holdings Inc

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure, and retail businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems, and 33 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado.

