Par Pacific (PARR) drops 10.37% to Close at $12.19 on March 1

Today, Par Pacific Holdings Inc Inc’s (NYSE: PARR) stock dropped $1.41, accounting for a 10.37% decrease. Par Pacific opened at $13.73 before trading between $14.06 and $12.04 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Par Pacific’s market cap fall to $729,129,003 on 1,596,511 shares -above their 30-day average of 465,055.

Par Pacific employs around 863 people with a head office in Houston, Texas.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure, and retail businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems, and 33 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

