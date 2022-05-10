Papa John`s, (PZZA) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PZZA - Market Data & News Trade

Papa John`s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has already gained $4.54 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $83.54, Papa John`s, has moved 5.44% higher ahead of market open.

The company is down 9.18% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Papa John`s, investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:04:25 est.

About Papa John`s International, Inc.

Papa John's International, Inc. opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa John's believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John's tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John's is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third largest pizza delivery company with 5,360 restaurants in 48 countries and territories as of September 27, 2020.

