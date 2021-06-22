Papa John`s International, Inc. (PZZA) gains 1.3670% for June 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PZZA - Market Data & News Trade

Papa John`s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares gained 1.3670% to end trading Monday at $105.26 per share - a net change of $1.42. Shares traded between $105.94 and $103.20 throughout the day.

Papa John's International, Inc. opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa John's believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John's tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John's is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third largest pizza delivery company with 5,360 restaurants in 48 countries and territories as of September 27, 2020.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

