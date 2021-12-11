Pangaea Logistics (PANL) falls 2.30% for December 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PANL - Market Data & News Trade

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: PANL) fell to close at $3.83 Friday after losing $0.09 (2.30%) on volume of 74,564 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $3.96 to a low of $3.81 while Pangaea Logistics’s market cap now stands at $174,806,719.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd

Pangaea is a US-based maritime logistics and transportation company utilizing its expertise to service a broad base of customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes. The Company addresses the logistics needs of its customers by undertaking a comprehensive set of services and activities that seeks to add value at every step of the supply chain. The Company operates a fleet of approximately 45-60 Supramax, Panamax and Handymax vessels, of which 21 are owned or partially owned. The Company is a leader in the high ice class sector, secured by its control of a majority of the world’s large dry bulk vessels with Ice-Class 1a designation. Pangaea’s 24/7/365 operation is managed by an experienced and dedicated team out of four offices, Newport (headquarters), Athens, Copenhagen, and Singapore. The company has grown to be one of the most respected full-service maritime logistics companies in the world. We have the scale and flexibility to handle any challenge and focus to give your project or cargo the attention it deserves.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

