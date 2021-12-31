Palomar (PLMR) falls 0.13% in Light Trading on December 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PLMR - Market Data & News Trade

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares fell 0.13%, or $0.08 per share, to close Thursday at $63.76. After opening the day at $63.68, shares of Palomar fluctuated between $65.16 and $63.45. 136,070 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 167,225. Thursday's activity brought Palomar’s market cap to $1,620,479,464.

Palomar is headquartered in La Jolla, California..

About Palomar Holdings Inc

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty property insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar's underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar's principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of 'A-' (Excellent).

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

