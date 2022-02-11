Palo Alto Networks (PANW) falls 3.34% in Light Trading on February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PANW - Market Data & News Trade

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) shares fell 3.34%, or $17.6 per share, to close Friday at $510.15. After opening the day at $531.92, shares of Palo Alto Networks fluctuated between $536.00 and $506.71. 1,157,756 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,571,923. Friday's activity brought Palo Alto Networks’s market cap to $50,334,664,470.

Palo Alto Networks is headquartered in Santa Clara, California..

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Its mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting the digital way of life. The Company helps address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, the Company is at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. The vision of the Company is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

