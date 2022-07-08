Palisade Bio (PALI) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for July 8

Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PALI) has already climbed $0.0296 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.49, Palisade Bio has moved 6.07% higher ahead of market open.

The company is up 19.51% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Palisade Bio investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:13:44 est.

About Palisade Bio Inc

Palisade Bio is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio’s innovative lead asset, LB1148, is a Phase 3-ready protease inhibitor with the potential to both reduce abdominal adhesions and help restore bowel function following surgery. Positive data from Phase 2 trials of LB1148 demonstrated safety and tolerability as well as a statistically significant improvement in return to bowel function and decrease in length of stay in ICU and hospital compared to placebo. Palisade Bio believes that its investigational therapies have the potential to address the myriad health conditions and complications associated with chronic disruption of the gastrointestinal epithelial barrier.

