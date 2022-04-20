Palisade Bio (PALI) Loses 2.23% on April 20

Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PALI) shares are down 2.23%, or $0.02 per share, as on 12:05:13 est today. Opening the day at $0.87, 40,543 shares of Palisade Bio have traded hands and the stock has moved between $0.89 and $0.87.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 31.08%.

Palisade Bio expects its next earnings on 2022-05-13.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Palisade Bio visit the company profile.

About Palisade Bio Inc

Palisade Bio is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio’s innovative lead asset, LB1148, is a Phase 3-ready protease inhibitor with the potential to both reduce abdominal adhesions and help restore bowel function following surgery. Positive data from Phase 2 trials of LB1148 demonstrated safety and tolerability as well as a statistically significant improvement in return to bowel function and decrease in length of stay in ICU and hospital compared to placebo. Palisade Bio believes that its investigational therapies have the potential to address the myriad health conditions and complications associated with chronic disruption of the gastrointestinal epithelial barrier.

To get more information on Palisade Bio Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Palisade Bio Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Apple iPhone Problem — Siri Adds “Hey” or “Oh” to Texts: Jeff Kagan Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week