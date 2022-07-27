Palatin (PTN) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PTN - Market Data & News

Palatin Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PTN) is active in pre-market trading today, July 27, with shares up 6.40% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 47.19% year-to-date and has moved 1.64% loses over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Palatin visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:10:17 est.

About Palatin Technologies Inc.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders in order to maximize their commercial potential.

To get more information on Palatin Technologies Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Palatin Technologies Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles