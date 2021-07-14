PainReform Ltd (PRFX) gains 7.97% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PRFX - Market Data & News Trade

PainReform Ltd (NASDAQ: PRFX) shares gained 7.97%, or $0.22 per share, to close Tuesday at $2.98. After opening the day at $2.71, shares of PainReform fluctuated between $3.10 and $2.66. 145,300 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 62,399. Tuesday's activity brought PainReform’s market cap to $29,985,901.

About PainReform Ltd

PainReform is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics. PRF-110, the Company's lead product, is based on the local anesthetic ropivacaine, targeting the post-operative pain relief market. PRF-110 is an oil-based, viscous, clear solution that is deposited directly into the surgical wound bed prior to closure to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia. The Company's proprietary extended-release drug-delivery system is designed to provide an extended period of post-surgical pain relief without the need for repeated dose administration while reducing the potential need for the use of opiates.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

