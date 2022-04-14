PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Drops 1.31% on April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PAGS - Market Data & News Trade

PagSeguro Digital Ltd - Class A (NYSE: PAGS) has dropped $0.23 (1.31%) and is currently sitting at $17.40, as of 12:10:25 est on April 14.

1,105,423 shares have been traded today.

The Company is down 12.75% over the last 5 days and shares gained 47.82% over the last 30 days.

PagSeguro Digital expects its next earnings on 2022-06-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on PagSeguro Digital visit the company profile.

About PagSeguro Digital Ltd - Class A

PagSeguro is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil.

To get more information on PagSeguro Digital Ltd - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: PagSeguro Digital Ltd - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications