Pagerduty (PD) falls 0.89% for December 27

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) shares fell 0.89%, or $0.32 per share, to close Monday at $35.83. After opening the day at $36.00, shares of Pagerduty fluctuated between $36.54 and $35.45. 596,173 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,866,158. Monday's activity brought Pagerduty’s market cap to $3,080,663,866.

Pagerduty is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and employs more than 524 people.

About Pagerduty Inc

PagerDuty, Inc. is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, Lululemon and more.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

