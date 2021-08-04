PAEorporated (PAE) falls 2.70% on Strong Volume August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PAE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, PAE Incorporated - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: PAE) stock fell $0.24, accounting for a 2.70% decrease. PAEorporated opened at $8.91 before trading between $8.95 and $8.60 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw PAEorporated’s market cap fall to $805,984,598 on 391,672 shares -above their 30-day average of 288,231.

About PAE Incorporated - Class A

For over 65 years, PAE has tackled the world's toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of about 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of its clients. Its headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer