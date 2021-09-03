Pacira (PCRX) falls 0.07% to Close at $59.25 on September 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PCRX - Market Data & News Trade

Pacira BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX), a Parsippany, New Jersey, company, fell to close at $59.25 Thursday after losing $0.04 (0.07%) on volume of 316,936 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $59.87 to a low of $58.71 while Pacira’s market cap now stands at $2,633,946,426.

About Pacira BioSciences Inc

Pacira BioSciences, Inc.is the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients' journeys along the neural pain pathway. The company's long-acting local analgesic, EXPAREL ® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) was commercially launched in the United States in April 2012. EXPAREL utilizes DepoFoam®, a unique and proprietary product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure, and releases them over a desired period of time. In April 2019, Pacira acquired the iovera° system, a handheld cryoanalgesia device used to deliver precise, controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

