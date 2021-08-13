Pacific Premier, (PPBI) falls 1.14% on Moderate Volume August 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PPBI - Market Data & News Trade

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) shares fell 1.14%, or $0.47 per share, to close Thursday at $40.64. After opening the day at $41.04, shares of Pacific Premier, fluctuated between $41.10 and $40.47. 314,874 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 329,656. Thursday's activity brought Pacific Premier,’s market cap to $3,846,556,412.

Pacific Premier, is headquartered in Irvine, California..

About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada.

Visit Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer