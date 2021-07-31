Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) falls 2.33% for July 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PMBC - Market Data & News Trade

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC) fell to close at $8.37 Friday after losing $0.2 (2.33%) on volume of 24,104 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $8.70 to a low of $8.37 while Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s market cap now stands at $186,836,680.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp currently has roughly 160 employees.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is the parent holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which opened for business March 1, 1999. The Bank, which is an FDIC insured, California state-chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System, provides a wide range of commercial banking services to businesses, business professionals and individual clients. The Bank is headquartered in Orange County and has seven locations in Southern California, located in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties. The Bank offers tailored flexible solutions for its clients including an array of loan and deposit products, sophisticated treasury management services, and comprehensive online banking services accessible at www.pmbank.com.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

