Pacific Bio of California (PACB) falls 2.83% in Active Trading on August 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PACB - Market Data & News Trade

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) shares fell 2.83%, or $0.91 per share, to close Monday at $31.24. After opening the day at $32.27, shares of Pacific Bio of California fluctuated between $32.31 and $30.91. 3,696,123 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 2,096,337. Monday's activity brought Pacific Bio of California’s market cap to $6,197,170,677.

About Pacific Biosciences of California Inc

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. is empowering life scientists with highly accurate long-read sequencing. The company's innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to the full spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBio® sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology.

Visit Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer