Pacer Funds Trust - Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (December) ETF (PSCX) gains 0.2020% for June 22

Pacer Funds Trust - Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (December) ETF (CBOE: PSCX) shares gained 0.2020% to end trading Tuesday at $21.80 per share - a net change of $0.044. Shares traded between $21.80 and $21.76 throughout the day.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

