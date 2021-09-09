Pacer Funds - Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) falls 0.20% to Close at $35.65 on September 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PTMC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Pacer Funds Trust - Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Inc’s (CBOE: PTMC) stock fell $0.07, accounting for a 0.20% decrease. Pacer Funds - Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF opened at $35.64 before trading between $35.75 and $35.55 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Pacer Funds - Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF’s market cap fall to $433,147,500 on 28,471 shares -above their 30-day average of 20,664.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

