Pacer Funds - Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (VIRS) falls 1.92% on Strong Volume September 20

Pacer Funds Trust - Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (CBOE: VIRS) shares fell 1.92%, or $0.6528 per share, to close Monday at $33.97. After opening the day at $33.38, shares of Pacer Funds - Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF fluctuated between $33.62 and $33.30. 1,798 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 567. Monday's activity brought Pacer Funds - Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF’s market cap to $4,998,000.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

