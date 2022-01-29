P.A.M. Transportation Services, (PTSI) gains 3.98% on Strong Volume January 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PTSI - Market Data & News Trade

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTSI) gained to close at $66.92 Friday after gaining $2.56 (3.98%) on volume of 31,311 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $67.05 to a low of $63.36 while P.A.M. Transportation Services,’s market cap now stands at $747,313,106.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc.

PAM Transportation Services Inc. is a transportation holding company and was incorporated in 1986. The corporate offices for PAM are located in Northwest Arkansas’ beautiful Ozark Mountains in the tranquil community of Tontitown, Arkansas.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

