Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) falls 9.34% on Strong Volume March 1

Oyster Point Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OYST) fell to close at $9.03 Tuesday after losing $0.93 (9.34%) on volume of 231,672 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $9.94 to a low of $8.83 while Oyster Point Pharma’s market cap now stands at $240,496,685.

About Oyster Point Pharma Inc

Oyster Point Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. Oyster Point Pharma's lead product candidate, OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray, a highly selective cholinergic agonist, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. In pre-clinical and clinical studies, OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray was shown to have a novel mechanism of action via activation of the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway to stimulate the glands and cells responsible for natural tear film production, known as the lacrimal functional unit.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

