Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OXSQ - Market Data & News Trade

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is active in pre-market trading today, March 15, with shares up 2.53% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 1.09% year-to-date and has moved 0.00% loses over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Oxford Square Capital visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:21:16 est.

About Oxford Square Capital Corp

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation ('CLO') vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

To get more information on Oxford Square Capital Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Oxford Square Capital Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles