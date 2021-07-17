Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) gains 0.40% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OXLC - Market Data & News Trade

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ: OXLC) shares gained 0.40%, or $0.03 per share, to close Friday at $7.48. After opening the day at $7.45, shares of Oxford Lane Capital fluctuated between $7.58 and $7.43. 3,079,697 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,131,926. Friday's activity brought Oxford Lane Capital’s market cap to $647,853,676.

Oxford Lane Capital is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut..

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company. It currently seeks to achieve its investment objective of maximizing risk-adjusted total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation ('CLO') vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

