Oxford Industries, (OXM) Drops 4.46% on May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OXM - Market Data & News Trade

Today Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) is trading 4.46% down.

The latest price, as of 12:06:21 est, was $83.11. Oxford Industries, has moved $3.89 in trading today.

66,402 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Oxford Industries, has a YTD change of 13.18%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-06-08.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Oxford Industries, visit the company profile.

About Oxford Industries, Inc.

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands, as well as other owned brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM.

To get more information on Oxford Industries, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Oxford Industries, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Twitter Down 13% in Premarket Trading Friday as Musk Puts Deal on Hold The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men — Part I Bumble Beats First Quarter Estimates, Has Over 3 Million Paying Users Squarespace Beats Revenue Estimates With Record Q1