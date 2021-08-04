Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (OXBR) falls 5.50% for August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OXBR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd Inc’s (NASDAQ: OXBR) stock fell $0.2, accounting for a 5.50% decrease. Oxbridge Re opened at $3.64 before trading between $3.64 and $3.42 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Oxbridge Re’s market cap fall to $19,723,539 on 101,937 shares -below their 30-day average of 4,681,216.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd

Oxbridge Re is a Cayman Islands exempted company that was organized in April 2013 to provide reinsurance business solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through Oxbridge Re's licensed reinsurance subsidiaries, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge RE NS, it writes fully collateralized policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. Oxbridge Re specializes in underwriting medium frequency, high severity risks, where it believes sufficient data exists to analyze effectively the risk/return profile of reinsurance contracts. The company's ordinary shares and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols 'OXBR ' and 'OXBRW,' respectively. The company's ordinary shares are included in the Russell Microcap Index.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

