Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) falls 0.50% to Close at $13.99 on December 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ORCC - Market Data & News Trade

Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE: ORCC) shares fell 0.50%, or $0.07 per share, to close Friday at $13.99. After opening the day at $14.05, shares of Owl Rock Capital fluctuated between $14.14 and $13.91. 2,469,665 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,549,992. Friday's activity brought Owl Rock Capital’s market cap to $5,500,204,230.

Owl Rock Capital is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Owl Rock Capital Corp

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of September 30, 2020, ORCC had investments in 110 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $9.9 billion. ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an affiliate of Owl Rock Capital Partners. Owl Rock Capital Partners, together with its subsidiaries, is a New York based direct lending platform with approximately $23.7 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020.

Visit Owl Rock Capital Corp’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Owl Rock Capital Corp and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Owl Rock Capital Corp’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Investment Themes To Watch in 2022 The Rise of Buy Now, Pay Later At Least 64 Lives Lost in Kentucky, More Than 100 Still Missing, After Tornado Disaster Bank of America CEO Moynihan Says Consumers Spending at Fastest Rate He Has Seen