Owens & Minor, (OMI) falls 0.36% for September 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OMI - Market Data & News Trade

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) shares fell 0.36%, or $0.14 per share, to close Friday at $38.92. After opening the day at $38.95, shares of Owens & Minor, fluctuated between $39.50 and $38.57. 475,503 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 551,666. Friday's activity brought Owens & Minor,’s market cap to $2,936,999,955.

Owens & Minor, is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia, and employs more than 6700 people.

About Owens & Minor, Inc.

Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company that incorporates product manufacturing, distribution support and innovative technology services to deliver significant and sustained value across the breadth of the industry – from acute care to patients in their home. Aligned to its Mission of Empowering Its Customers to Advance HealthcareTM, more than 15,000 global teammates serve over 4,000 healthcare industry customers. A vertically-integrated, predominantly Americas-based footprint enables Owens & Minor to reliably supply its self-manufactured surgical and PPE products. This seamless value chain integrates with a portfolio of products representing 1,200 branded suppliers. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, Owens & Minor has grown into a FORTUNE 500 company with operations located across North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

Visit Owens & Minor, Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Owens & Minor, Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Owens & Minor, Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Beleaguered Japanese Prime Minister Suga To Resign Amid Dwindling Support East Coast Reels in Ida's Wake; at Least 46 People Dead From Storm South Lake Tahoe Residents Encounter Severe Price Gouging as They Flee Raging Wildfire American Eagle Misses Q2 Estimates as Online Sales Fall and Shoppers Return to Stores