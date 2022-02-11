Overstock.com (OSTK) falls 4.27% on Moderate Volume February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OSTK - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Overstock.com Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: OSTK) stock fell $2.13, accounting for a 4.27% decrease. Overstock.com opened at $49.91 before trading between $51.03 and $47.31 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Overstock.com’s market cap fall to $2,054,373,666 on 1,368,246 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,974,996.

About Overstock.com Inc

Overstock.com, Inc / Series A-1 Preferred Stock (tZERO ATS:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred Stock is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to the development and acceleration of blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce.

Visit Overstock.com Inc's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Overstock.com Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Overstock.com Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles