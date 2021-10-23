Overseas Shipholding, (OSG) falls 0.49% for October 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OSG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: OSG) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.49% decrease. Overseas Shipholding, opened at $2.03 before trading between $2.05 and $2.02 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Overseas Shipholding,’s market cap fall to $176,908,108 on 161,295 shares -below their 30-day average of 276,529.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. - Class A

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. is a publicly traded company providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG is a major operator of tankers and ATBs in the Jones Act industry. With the addition of this barge, OSG's 22 vessel U.S. Flag fleet consists of three crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska, two conventional ATBs, two lightering ATBs, three shuttle tankers, ten MR tankers, and two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program. OSG also owns and operates two Marshall Islands flagged MR tankers which trade internationally. OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental programs and is recognized as one of the world's most customer-focused marine transportation companies. OSG is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

