Outset Medical (OM) Loses 6.30% on April 22

Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM) shares lost 6.30%, or $2.6 per share, as on 12:11:29 est today. Opening the day at $40.96, 70,904 shares of Outset Medical have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $41.00 and $38.65.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 10.41%.

Outset Medical expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Outset Medical Inc

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

