Outset Medical (OM) Loses 6.13% on May 18

Today Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM) is trading 6.13% down.

The latest price, as of 12:05:39 est, was $24.34. Outset Medical has moved $1.6 so far today.

276,481 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Outset Medical has a YTD change of 43.37%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Outset Medical Inc

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

