Ouster (OUST) Moves Down in Pre-Market Trading for May 4

Ouster Inc - Class A (NYSE:OUST) is active in pre-market trading today, May 4, with shares losing 9.80% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 33.27% year-to-date and posted 2.36% gains over the last 5 days.

About Ouster Inc - Class A

Ouster invented its digital lidar in 2015 and is a leading manufacturer of high-resolution digital lidar sensors used throughout the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster’s sensors are reliable, compact, affordable and highly customizable, laying the foundation for digital lidar ubiquity across endless applications and industries. Already hundreds of customers have incorporated Ouster lidar sensors in current products or those in development for imminent commercial release.

