Ouster (OUST) falls 4.44% for January 12

Ouster Inc - Class A (NYSE: OUST) shares fell 4.44%, or $0.2 per share, to close Wednesday at $4.30. After opening the day at $4.55, shares of Ouster fluctuated between $4.63 and $4.30. 1,372,271 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,936,727. Wednesday's activity brought Ouster’s market cap to $737,898,387.

About Ouster Inc - Class A

Ouster invented its digital lidar in 2015 and is a leading manufacturer of high-resolution digital lidar sensors used throughout the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster’s sensors are reliable, compact, affordable and highly customizable, laying the foundation for digital lidar ubiquity across endless applications and industries. Already hundreds of customers have incorporated Ouster lidar sensors in current products or those in development for imminent commercial release.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

