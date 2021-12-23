OTR (OTRA) falls 0.10% to Close at $10.10 on December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OTRA - Market Data & News Trade

OTR Acquisition Corp - Class A (NASDAQ: OTRA) fell to close at $10.10 Wednesday after losing $0.01 (0.10%) on volume of 4,663 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $10.11 to a low of $10.09 while OTR’s market cap now stands at $107,364,808.

About OTR Acquisition Corp - Class A

OTR Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While it may pursue an initial business combination target in any business, industry or geographical location, it intends to focus its search on target businesses with enterprise values of approximately $500 million to $2.5 billion. The Company is sponsored by OTR Acquisition Sponsor LLC, an affiliate of investor and entrepreneur Nicholas J. Singer and Purchase Capital.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

