Otonomy (OTIC) falls 1.46% to Close at $2.03 on January 14

Today, Otonomy Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: OTIC) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 1.46% decrease. Otonomy opened at $2.02 before trading between $2.10 and $1.99 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Otonomy’s market cap fall to $115,063,069 on 101,113 shares -below their 30-day average of 163,207.

About Otonomy Inc

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs including Ménière's disease, hearing loss, and tinnitus.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

