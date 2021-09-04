Otis Worldwide (OTIS) falls 0.26% for September 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OTIS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Otis Worldwide Corp Inc’s (NYSE: OTIS) stock fell $0.24, accounting for a 0.26% decrease. Otis Worldwide opened at $91.89 before trading between $92.45 and $91.58 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Otis Worldwide’s market cap fall to $39,186,817,112 on 1,313,376 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,879,371.

About Otis Worldwide Corp

Otis Worldwide Corporation gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, Otis moves 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide - the industry's largest Service portfolio. Otis is present in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of its customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

