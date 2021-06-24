Ossen Innovation Co Ltd - ADR (OSN) gains 2.6610% for June 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OSN - Market Data & News Trade

Ossen Innovation Co Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: OSN) shares gained 2.6610% to end trading Wednesday at $4.63 per share - a net change of $0.12. Shares traded between $4.63 and $4.58 throughout the day.

About Ossen Innovation Co Ltd - ADR

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells a wide variety of plain surface pre-stressed steel materials and rare earth coated and zinc coated pre-stressed steel materials. The Company's products are mainly used in the construction of bridges, as well as in highways and other infrastructure projects. Ossen has two manufacturing facilities located in Ma'anshan, Anhui Province, and Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

