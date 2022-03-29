Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Pushes Lower in Pre-Market Trading for March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 29.

Ahead of the market's open, Osisko Gold Royalties stock has fallen 2.94% from the previous session’s close.

Osisko Gold Royalties was down $0.32 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 140 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

