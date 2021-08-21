Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) falls 0.26% for August 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OR - Market Data & News Trade

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR), a Montreal, Quebec, company, fell to close at $11.66 Friday after losing $0.03 (0.26%) on volume of 542,365 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $11.76 to a low of $11.53 while Osisko Gold Royalties’s market cap now stands at $1,960,031,553.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 140 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

