OSI Systems, (OSIS) falls 0.97% for December 17

Today, OSI Systems, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: OSIS) stock fell $0.89, accounting for a 0.97% decrease. OSI Systems, opened at $91.10 before trading between $93.66 and $89.97 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw OSI Systems,’s market cap fall to $1,626,987,905 on 358,978 shares -above their 30-day average of 122,145.

About OSI Systems, Inc.

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets.

