OSI Systems, (OSIS) falls 0.85% in Light Trading on January 11

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) shares fell 0.85%, or $0.78 per share, to close Tuesday at $90.70. After opening the day at $91.40, shares of OSI Systems, fluctuated between $91.64 and $89.50. 88,612 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 94,568. Tuesday's activity brought OSI Systems,’s market cap to $1,627,346,747.

OSI Systems, is headquartered in Hawthorne, California..

About OSI Systems, Inc.

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

