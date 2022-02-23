Oshkosh (OSK) falls 2.70% to Close at $105.32 on February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OSK - Market Data & News Trade

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) shares fell 2.70%, or $2.92 per share, to close Wednesday at $105.32. After opening the day at $108.52, shares of Oshkosh fluctuated between $109.39 and $105.09. 567,096 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 691,211. Wednesday's activity brought Oshkosh’s market cap to $7,036,652,268.

Oshkosh is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and employs more than 16000 people.

About Oshkosh Corp

Oshkosh Corporation is a leading manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of access equipment, defense, fire & emergency and municipal, refuse hauling, concrete placement as well as airport services. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 14,000 team members worldwide. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Frontline™, Jerr-Dan®, Oshkosh® Airport Products and London™.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

